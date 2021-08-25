A spokesman for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives in Philadelphia said a reward offered in October 2019 for details about arsons in Northern Indiana County has never been paid out.
A long list of fires from August 2018 to September 2019 prompted the Pennsylvania State Police and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives to issue the offer of a $10,000 reward in October 2019.
ATF offered $8,000, while Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers put up $2,000.
The list was issued a few days after the arrests of Nicholas Peter Leone, 24, of Creekside, and Dylan Charles Dalessio, 21, of Plumville, in two suspicious December 2018 fires.
Previously, the pair had been arrested by a team of state and federal agents on charges stemming from a January 2019 fire.
Dalessio also was charged along with his father Douglas S. Dalessio, 52, also of Plumville, in the matter of alleged witness intimidation of Leone.
On Friday the younger Dalessio pleaded guilty to 10 felony counts, for his role in arsons, his intent to commit insurance fraud, and the attempt to intimidate Leone.
Among the cases still under investigation is the February 2019 fire that damaged the historic Harmony Grove Lutheran Church in Washington Township. Also on the list issued in October 2019 are:
• An Aug. 9, 2018, farmhouse and garage fire along Alabran Road in Smicksburg.
• A Dec. 15, 2018, barn fire along Wolf Road in Smicksburg.
• A Dec. 29, 2018, storage building fire along Whitaker and Rudolph roads in North Mahoning Township.
• A March 20, 2019, brush fire along Getty and Pollock roads in East Mahoning Township.
• A March 28, 2019, barn fire along Barnard Road in South Mahoning Township (Dayton postal address).
• A July 28, 2019, attempted arson along Five Points Road in Washington Township.
• A Sept. 15, 2019, barn fire along Saint Clair Road in White Township.
Court records do not indicate when Douglas Dalessio will go on trial, but Leone is scheduled for criminal call on Sept. 3 at 8:30 a.m. before Indiana County Common Pleas President Judge Thomas M. Bianco.
Dylan Dalessio is scheduled for sentencing by Bianco on Nov. 19.
All three men are free on bond.