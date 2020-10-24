SALTSBURG — Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers is offering rewards for information leading to the arrests and convictions of those involved in two recent fires, one in September in Young Township, the other last month in Conemaugh Township.
State police at the Troop A Fire Marshal Unit are calling both the Sept. 12 fire at the long-vacant Clarksburg Valley Inn along Route 286 in Young Township and the Oct. 14 abandoned barn fire at 112 Tunnelton Road in Conemaugh Township incendiary in nature.
Both involved multiple fire companies from Indiana and Armstrong counties. Both structures were deemed complete losses, with damage estimated at approximately $125,000 in the Clarksburg Valley Inn fire and $50,000 in the barn fire.
Upon further investigation, a witness to the Oct. 14 fire recalled seeing three males without shirts fleeing the area prior to the barn fire. Information was also received that an individual on a bicycle was observed acting suspiciously and videotaping the Tunnelton Road fire.
Tunnelton-Conemaugh Township Fire Chief Rick Bouch said the barn housed only a small supply of hay and had live electric service.
Anyone with information on either incidents are asked to anonymously contact Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers toll free at (800) 4PA-TIPS (8477) or online at https://www.p3tips.com.
All callers to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest, the solving of a crime/cold case or the location of a wanted or missing person.