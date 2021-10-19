PENN RUN — Authorities said a farmer from Cambria County was killed and a woman in a nearby house injured Sunday when the man’s tractor-trailer overturned on a rural road in Cherryhill Township.
State police at Troop A, Indiana, said Lynn Farabaugh, 64, of Loretto, lost control of his rig as he approached the intersection of state Route 553 and North Harmony Road in the Penn Run area of the township.
Farabaugh was pronounced dead at the scene at 1:18 p.m. by Indiana County Coroner Jerry L. Overman Jr., who said the cause of death was blunt force trauma and the manner of death was accidental.
According to details as released by Overman and state police, Farabaugh was hauling soybeans westbound on Route 553 when his rig began rolling over.
Overman said the tractor then rolled over striking two Pennsylvania Department of Transportation “right turn” signs, a utility pole, two vehicles and a mobile home. A witness told the coroner that the victim did not appear to be driving fast.
State police said a woman in the home suffered lacerations to her head and face and was treated at the scene. Troopers said both vehicles were parked legally.
Multiple emergency units were dispatched by Indiana County Emergency Management Agency shortly after noon, including Cherryhill Township, Pine Township and Clymer firefighters, state police and Citizens’ Ambulance.
Overman said Farabaugh was “severely entrapped” and freed by firefighters, who transported him to a landing zone along North Harmony Road being maintained by Brush Valley Volunteer Fire Department for an AHN LifeFlight helicopter, which unfortunately would not be needed.
PennDOT also was listed by Overman as an assisting agency at the scene, as was Indiana County Team 900, which was called in at 12:43 p.m. to respond to the spilled soybeans.
Not many other details are available about the incident. Overman said there was no autopsy and no toxicology testing conducted.
According to an obituary posted by Gibbons Funeral Home in Ashville, Cambria County, which is handling funeral arrangements, Farabaugh was a lifelong dairy and grain farmer.