A tractor-trailer driver apparently escaped injury when his rig overturned before dawn Tuesday on U.S. Route 119 just north of the Wayne Avenue exit, and just past the county recycling center in White Township.
State police spokesman Trooper Cliff Greenfield said the rig had been traveling north on Route 119 and it appeared the driver was distracted while negotiating the right curve in the roadway.
Greenfield said that led to the tractor-trailer overturning, ultimately coming to a final rest on its side on the travel lanes.
Indiana County Emergency Management Agency dispatched Indiana Fire Association and state police at Troop A, Indiana, at 4:39 a.m.
Greenfield and IFA said northbound traffic on Route 119 was diverted onto the east shoulder while passing the crash scene, which eventually was cleared.
State police are continuing to investigate the accident.