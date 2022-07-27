police car lights 1.jpg

A tractor-trailer driver apparently escaped injury when his rig overturned before dawn Tuesday on U.S. Route 119 just north of the Wayne Avenue exit, and just past the county recycling center in White Township.

State police spokesman Trooper Cliff Greenfield said the rig had been traveling north on Route 119 and it appeared the driver was distracted while negotiating the right curve in the roadway.

