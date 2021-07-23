Work to seal coat multiple roads in White Township is set for Monday.
The work will take place from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Moretti Road, Plaza Road and Braughler Road, weather permitting.
In the event of inclement weather, the work will be rescheduled for the following workday. White Township officials said signs will be posted during to alert drivers.
Drivers should be aware that one lane travel restrictions and delays may be encountered. Because fresh oil and stones will be applied to the road surfaces, driving under caution is advised both on the day of the work and several days after work is complete.
Those with questions can contact the township office at (724) 463-8585.