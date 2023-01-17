MD001071

MARCHAND — A Rochester Mills man suffered a medical emergency as he was driving north on U.S. Route 119 in North Mahoning Township Sunday afternoon, Indiana County Coroner Jerry L. Overman Jr. said.

Overman said Paul Weaver, 72, was pronounced dead Sunday at 1:29 p.m., shortly after his vehicle came to rest in a yard at 16004 U.S. Route 119 North in the North Mahoning Township village of Marchand.

