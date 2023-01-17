MARCHAND — A Rochester Mills man suffered a medical emergency as he was driving north on U.S. Route 119 in North Mahoning Township Sunday afternoon, Indiana County Coroner Jerry L. Overman Jr. said.
Overman said Paul Weaver, 72, was pronounced dead Sunday at 1:29 p.m., shortly after his vehicle came to rest in a yard at 16004 U.S. Route 119 North in the North Mahoning Township village of Marchand.
The Indiana County coroner said Weaver did not die nor was he injured as the result of a motor vehicle crash. Overman said there was no damage to Weaver’s 2009 Nissan Versa.
While the report issued by Overman’s office Monday morning listed the cause of death as “pending investigation,” the coroner said the manner of death was natural.
Marion Center and Perry Township volunteer firefighters, Jefferson County EMS and state police at Troop C, Punxsutawney, were dispatched.
The incident occurred roughly halfway between Marion Center and Punxsutawney.