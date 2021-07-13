State police at Punxsutawney said a 30-year-old Rochester Mills woman was turned over to state parole officials after an incident Saturday morning at her North Mahoning Township home.
Troopers said the woman was seen at 11:34 a.m. attempting to lower her children, a 2-year-old girl and a recently born boy, from a second-floor window of her home along Route 119 North.
State police said she later admitted to having used methamphetamine and would be charged with endangering the welfare of her children.
The woman’s name and other information about the case were not available.