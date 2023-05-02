Indiana County Common Pleas Judge Michael T. Clark has sentenced a Rossiter man to up to 10 years in a State Correctional Institution for sexual assaults committed on several occasions on a minor who was less than 16 years of age in Banks Township.
Jacob A. Miller, 42, entered a no contest plea in January, four days before he was to go on trial on charges filed by state police out of Troop C, Punxsutawney.
In addition to counts of aggravated indecent assault on a complainant less than 16-year-old, a felony of the second degree, and corruption of minors, a felony of the third degree, Indiana County District Attorney Robert F. Manzi Jr. said Miller pleaded no contest to charges of indecent assault of a person less than 16 years old, a misdemeanor of the second degree.
“I hope he stays there the entire 10 years,” Manzi said Monday. “I want to applaud the courage of the victim to stand up against this perpetrator.”
Specifically, Clark sentenced Miller to 30 months to 10 years in a state prison for aggravated indecent assault, while ordering Miller to concurrently serve 12 months to seven years in a state prison for corruption of minors and three months to two years in a correctional institution for indecent assault.
Manzi also applauded the state police for the investigation and the CARE Center of Indiana County.
“Their work helped support a victim through a very tough process while making sure this defendant is held accountable for his actions,” the district attorney said.
Miller already has been in jail for two years, being unable to post the $100,000 bond set by Clymer Magisterial District Judge Christopher S. Welch after his arrest in March 2021.
“The defendant will now have to register with the Pennsylvania State Police as a sex offender under Megan’s Law for the remainder of his life,” Manzi said. “This sentence is in the standard range under the Pennsylvania Sentencing Commission Guidelines.”
Clark also ordered Miller to pay court costs associated with the charges.
Also Monday in Indiana County Common Pleas Court, Clark issued two other sentences:
• Keith V. Jones, 43, of Indiana, was committed to Indiana County Jail for one month to two years less a day for a second-degree misdemeanor count of flight to avoid apprehension, but he then was paroled forthwith. He also was assessed a fine and court costs.
• Carl D. McIntire, 30, of Josephine, was committed to Indiana County Jail for 48 hours to six months for driving under the influence. He also assessed costs and a fine.
