Court gavel 2

Indiana County Common Pleas Judge Michael T. Clark has sentenced a Rossiter man to up to 10 years in a State Correctional Institution for sexual assaults committed on several occasions on a minor who was less than 16 years of age in Banks Township.

Jacob A. Miller, 42, entered a no contest plea in January, four days before he was to go on trial on charges filed by state police out of Troop C, Punxsutawney.