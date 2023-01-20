Four days before he was to go on trial on multiple counts of sexual assault of a person less than 16 years old, Jacob Miller, 41, of Rossiter, entered a no contest plea Thursday to charges related to the sexual assault of a minor before Indiana County Common Pleas Judge Michael T. Clark.
Indiana County District Attorney Robert F. Manzi Jr. said the charges are aggravated indecent assault of a complainant less than 16-year-old, a felony of the second degree; corruption of minors, a felony of the third degree; and indecent assault of a person less than 16 years old, a misdemeanor of the second degree.
The charges were filed by state police at Troop C, Punxsutawney, regarding matters that occurred in Banks Township in northern Indiana County.
In early 2021, Manzi said, a report was made that the defendant had assaulted a minor on several occasions. He said a forensic interview, a specialized method for interviewing minors, was performed with the victim at the CARE Center of Indiana County.
During that interview, Manzi said, the victim reported the assaults. Members of the Pennsylvania State Police continued the investigation and interviewed the defendant. The defendant admitted to assaulting the minor as she described in the forensic interview.
Charges against the defendant were filed on March 30, 2021, before Clymer Magisterial District Judge Christopher S. Welch and bail was set at $100,000 cash. The defendant has remained incarcerated at the Indiana County Jail since his arrest.
Sentencing is scheduled before Judge Clark on May 1. Manzi said the court ordered that a pre-sentence report be completed by the Indiana County Probation Department and that the defendant be evaluated to determine if he should be classified as a violent sexual predator.