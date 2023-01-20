Four days before he was to go on trial on multiple counts of sexual assault of a person less than 16 years old, Jacob Miller, 41, of Rossiter, entered a no contest plea Thursday to charges related to the sexual assault of a minor before Indiana County Common Pleas Judge Michael T. Clark.

Indiana County District Attorney Robert F. Manzi Jr. said the charges are aggravated indecent assault of a complainant less than 16-year-old, a felony of the second degree; corruption of minors, a felony of the third degree; and indecent assault of a person less than 16 years old, a misdemeanor of the second degree.

