ARMAGH — A crash Monday evening on U.S. Route 422 between the state Route 403 and Dishong Mountain Road exits in Jackson Township, Cambria County, continued to affect traffic along the Cambria-Indiana county line east of Armagh through Tuesday night.
According to the SHARP Hazmat Team in Cambria County, a tractor trailer carrying a mixed load wrecked on U.S. Route 22, just east of the county line.
Authorities said no injuries were reported, but a residence close to the site was evacuated.
The hazmat team said cleanup was still going on Tuesday by a certified cleanup company.
On Facebook, the SHARP team said at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday that cleanup still was ongoing and Route 22 still shut down both ways in the vicinity.
It urged motorists to avoid the area and give themselves extra travel time.
Also, the hazmat team said a drone was used, to assist in reconnaissance efforts at the scene.
Others involved in dealing with the crash included the Armagh-East Wheatfield Volunteer Fire Company, which was dispatched by Indiana County Emergency Management Agency to assist Cambria County units at the scene.
