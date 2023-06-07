Rig wrecked

This tractor-trailer went out of control on Route 22 between Route 403 and Dishong Mountain Road in Jackson Township, Cambria County, Monday night. Cleanup continued at the scene into Tuesday night.

 Courtesy Cambria County SHARP Hazmat Team

ARMAGH — A crash Monday evening on U.S. Route 422 between the state Route 403 and Dishong Mountain Road exits in Jackson Township, Cambria County, continued to affect traffic along the Cambria-Indiana county line east of Armagh through Tuesday night.

According to the SHARP Hazmat Team in Cambria County, a tractor trailer carrying a mixed load wrecked on U.S. Route 22, just east of the county line.