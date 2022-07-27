state police logo.jpg
State troopers in Indiana County and the Kiski Valley teamed up for the local portion of a “6-State Trooper Project” that focused on “Move Over Law” enforcement along the U.S. Route 22 corridor in Indiana and Westmoreland counties.

On July 20, state police in Troop A said, troopers from Kiski Valley and Indiana patrol units issued five citations and two warnings for Move Over Law violations, 13 citations and three warnings for speeding violations, and one citation for an inspection violation.

