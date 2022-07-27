State troopers in Indiana County and the Kiski Valley teamed up for the local portion of a “6-State Trooper Project” that focused on “Move Over Law” enforcement along the U.S. Route 22 corridor in Indiana and Westmoreland counties.
On July 20, state police in Troop A said, troopers from Kiski Valley and Indiana patrol units issued five citations and two warnings for Move Over Law violations, 13 citations and three warnings for speeding violations, and one citation for an inspection violation.
The “Move Over Law” also is known as Title 75, Section 3327, of the state criminal code and is titled “Duty of Driver in Emergency Response Areas and in Relation to Disabled Vehicles.”
State police said that law requires that, unless otherwise directed by an emergency service responder, drivers approaching or passing an emergency response area shall “(1) pass in a lane not adjacent to that of the emergency response area, if possible; or (2) if passing in a nonadjacent lane is impossible, illegal or unsafe, pass the emergency response area at a speed of no more than 20 miles per hour less than the posted speed limit and reasonable for safely passing the emergency response area.”
The law also requires that when approaching or passing a disabled vehicle, drivers shall “(1) if it is possible to do so, pass in a lane not adjacent to that of the disabled vehicle; or (2) if it is impossible, illegal or unsafe to comply with paragraph (1), pass the disabled vehicle at a rate of speed that is no more than 20 miles per hour less than the posted speed limit and reasonable for safely passing the disabled vehicle.”
The “6-State Trooper Project” was conducted last week and was part of an ongoing collaboration between the Indiana State Police, Kentucky State Police, Michigan State Police, Ohio State Highway Patrol, Pennsylvania State Police, and West Virginia State Police with the goal of enhancing highway safety.