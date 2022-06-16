The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation’s District 10 said Wednesday that the Oakland Avenue (state Route 286) entrance to Indiana Mall will be closed Monday so traffic lanes and signal heads can be moved.
Weather permitting, authorities expect that it will be a one-day job. Motorists are advised to use the rear entrance on Warren Road to access the mall.
The work is another part of the $19.83 million Route 286/U.S. 422 widening and resurfacing project which includes the widening of Route 286 and the U.S. 422 interchange, replacement of the bridge over McCarthy Run and the installation of sidewalks along Route 286.
Other work includes drainage and guide rail upgrades and traffic signal replacements, all of which are scheduled for completion by December 2023.