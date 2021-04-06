The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is announcing a traffic pattern change beginning next week on state Route 286 (Oakland Avenue) in White Township.
Weather permitting, that change will happen between Monday and April 16, followed by a single-lane closure on Oakland Avenue between Rustic Lodge Road and U.S. Route 422 that will remain in place through the summer months.
White Township-based PennDOT District 10 spokeswoman Tina Gibbs said crews from Gulisek Construction LLC of Mt. Pleasant, Westmoreland County, will conduct the operations, which are part of a $19.83 million Route 286/U.S. 422 widening and resurfacing project.
It covers a 1.5-mile stretch and includes widening Route 286 and the U.S. 422 interchange, replacing the bridge over McCarthy Run Creek, and installing sidewalks along Route 286 (Oakland Avenue).
The McCarthy Run work involves installation of a box culvert over a tiny waterway not far from Rustic Lodge.
PennDOT said two years ago it would force a detour of seven to 10 days via Indian Springs Road and Wayne Avenue and Rose Street.
Gibbs said other work includes drainage and guide rail upgrades and traffic signal replacements.
As has been the case for months because of the COVID-19 pandemic, work has been in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan.
Gibbs said it includes protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.
She also said motorists can check conditions on Oakland Avenue as well as other major Pennsylvania roadways by visiting www.511PA.com.