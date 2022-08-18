penndot-logo.jpg
For approximately three and a half hours Thursday afternoon, U.S. Route 422 was closed in both directions between the intersections of Harmony Road in Cherryhill Township and Historical Road in Pine Township, both Indiana County, due to a crash involving a tractor-trailer.

Shortly after 6 p.m., PennDOT District 10 spokeswoman Tina Gibbs said the road was open once again.