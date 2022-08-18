For approximately three and a half hours Thursday afternoon, U.S. Route 422 was closed in both directions between the intersections of Harmony Road in Cherryhill Township and Historical Road in Pine Township, both Indiana County, due to a crash involving a tractor-trailer.
Shortly after 6 p.m., PennDOT District 10 spokeswoman Tina Gibbs said the road was open once again.
According to Indiana County Emergency Management Agency, Pine Township and Cherryhill Township volunteer firefighters, Citizens' Ambulance and state police at Troop A, Indiana, were dispatched at 2:47 p.m. to Route 422 in Pine Township.
At 3:04 p.m., Pine Township firefighters also were dispatched to set up a landing zone for a medical helicopter on Country Meadows Lane near the crash site.
Other details about the crash were not immediately available.