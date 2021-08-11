SHELOCTA — Multiple vehicles parked around the house, and a large volume of items from inside, are among remnants following Monday’s fire that disintegrated a house at 240 Vista Lane in Shelocta.
Flames still could be seen Tuesday afternoon, down in what once was the basement and up on a pile of debris on the edge of what once was an 1,881-square-foot house and garage at the end of Vista Lane.
A resident of that home, Kevin P. Olechovski, 37, was arrested without incident outside that home and is facing arson charges.
“We believe he was inside the house, in the garage area, and then he exited the house through a window,” said Trooper Cliff Greenfield, spokesman for state police Troop A, Indiana.
Olechovski later was arraigned before Homer City Magisterial District Judge Susanne V. Steffee.
He now is in Indiana County Jail in lieu of $50,000 bond, pending a preliminary hearing before Steffee at 9 a.m. Aug. 24.
According to court records, he is charged with felony counts of arson, reckless burning, arson with intent to destroy an unoccupied building, and criminal mischief with the intent to damage property.
He also is charged with a misdemeanor count of recklessly endangering another person — his mother.
“She was outside the home when the fire began,” Greenfield said. “He was not charged with harassment or assault, it was just a verbal argument.”
As posted by Indiana Fire Association on Facebook Monday night, Elderton Volunteer Fire Department’s engine and tanker were the first fire trucks to arrive on scene and attempted to make access to the structure to fight the fire.
“The conditions inside made it nearly impossible to fight the fire from the inside,” IFA posted. “Due to the amount of contents in and around the house, it was decided by Elderton Command that all operations would be defensive.”
As the Indiana volunteer firefighters also posted, it is not the way any of them want to fight a fire, but it is sometimes necessary due to lack of static water source, house conditions, and the progress of the fire.
IFA posted on Facebook that initial reports were of a working fire with entrapment, when 100 OIC Paul Koons responded with utility 116, followed by Engine 108 with a crew of only 2.
“Lt. 4 Matt Martin and Firefighter Joe Ott, who were working in the Shelocta area, responded directly to the scene and donned their structural firefighting gear,” IFA posted. “Family reported one person still in the residence,” someone later identified as Olechovski.
“As LT 4 Martin And Firefighter Ott performed a quick 360 walk around the structure looking for any signs of where the occupant could be, they found him outside and it appears he self extricated out a first floor window,” IFA posted.
The lack of water prompted IFA’s Ladder 106 to prepare a hydrant across Route 422 to be used as a fill source for tankers.
Tankers and manpower would come from all over Indiana and Armstrong counties, including Creekside, Kiski Township, Burrell Township (Armstrong), Iselin-West Lebanon, Parks Township and Kittanning Township crews, with Plumville District and Saltsburg departments called to standby, The Salvation Army called to provide canteen relief, and Citizens’ Ambulance and Indiana County Team 900 also called.
Fire crews were on the scene for much of the day Monday, including a rekindle that pulled Elderton crews back to the scene at 10:03 p.m.
“All Indiana units returned to station after 4 p.m. and then cleaned and repacked the trucks, just in time for Juniors practice to begin at 6,” IFA posted. “A very long day for our volunteers and we are very appreciative of their passion and dedication to serve.”