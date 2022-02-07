Troopers from state police Troop A, Ebensburg, are investigating after a Cambria County resident sustained a loss of $23,000 during a recent scam.
Trooper Cliff Greenfield, spokesman for Troop A in Ebensburg and Indiana, said an 89-year-old woman from rural western Cambria County was called on Wednesday at about 10 a.m.
The victim did not want to give more specific detail about her location.
Greenfield said the caller was a woman claiming to be the victim’s granddaughter, who said she was involved in a motor vehicle crash, was in police custody, and was in need of bail money.
Greenfield said the victim agreed to provide U.S. currency to the suspect and arranged for a “courier” to come to her residence to retrieve the money.
Later on Wednesday, an unknown male arrived at the victim’s residence on two separate occasions, to receive a total of $23,000 from the victim.
Greenfield said the suspect was described as a White, non-Hispanic male, approximately 30 years old, with longer brown hair and wearing a knit winter hat and a surgical-style face mask. He was reported to be operating a passenger car described as being “brighter red” in color.
Greenfield said troopers are continuing to investigate and have not received any recent, similar reports. He asked anyone with information to call state police at (814) 471-6500.
He also advised residents to discuss common scams with family members and to verify the legitimacy of suspicious phone calls, emails, and text messages before providing any personal information.
When in doubt, Greenfield said, ignore the call, email, or text message and contact a family member or your local law enforcement agency for guidance.
He said tips for reporting and protecting yourself against common scams can be found on the United States Federal Trade Commission website.