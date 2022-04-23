The last of four co-defendants in a robbery and shooting along an Indiana street on Valentine’s Day 2020 was sentenced Friday to three to six years in a State Correctional Institution.
Mamadi Saccoh, 21, of Philadelphia, who pleaded guilty to a first-degree felony count of robbery where serious bodily injury was inflicted, also was assessed a fine and costs by Indiana County Common Pleas President Judge Thomas M. Bianco.
Saccoh was one of four defendants in the Feb. 14, 2020, incident in two homes along Wayne Avenue.
Indiana Borough Police said three men were beaten with the handles of guns at 835 Wayne Ave., while another man suffered a gunshot from 2 to 4 feet away.
Saccoh’s sentence is the same as that Bianco gave to Nafis D. Harper, 25, of Bensalem, Bucks County, and Samuel Nyenow Wilson, 22, of Philadelphia, each of whom also pleaded guilty to robbery charges.
The fourth defendant in that incident, Daron Reel Jr., 21, of Philadelphia, who was identified by authorities as the shooter, previously was sentenced by Indiana County Common Pleas Judge Michael T. Clark to 57 months to 10 years in the State Correctional Institution at Smithfield, Huntingdon County.