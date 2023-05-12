In conjunction with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s “Click It or Ticket” campaign, Pennsylvania State Police troopers certified as Child Passenger Safety Technicians will conduct two free child passenger safety seat fitting stations in Indiana County.
At these events, parents and caregivers can have their car seat(s) checked for suitability. Troopers will also offer guidance in proper car seat installation and harnessing of children in car seats. Appointments are not required.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.