David Wayne Becker

SALEM TOWNSHIP — An 11-year-old Westmoreland County boy has died of injuries suffered in a Friday fire that swept through his family’s home along Mayo Street in Salem Township.

“A fire destroyed my sister’s home and took all of her family’s belongings, and on Sunday morning she lost her oldest son,” Georgia Rosatti said in a GoFundMe post about the passing of David Wayne Becker. “The doctor told us that David had succumbed to his injuries left by the house fire.”

