SALEM TOWNSHIP — An 11-year-old Westmoreland County boy has died of injuries suffered in a Friday fire that swept through his family’s home along Mayo Street in Salem Township.
“A fire destroyed my sister’s home and took all of her family’s belongings, and on Sunday morning she lost her oldest son,” Georgia Rosatti said in a GoFundMe post about the passing of David Wayne Becker. “The doctor told us that David had succumbed to his injuries left by the house fire.”
Forbes Road Fire Chief Bob Rosatti said David was in the home with his mother and 2-year-old brother.
“The mother escaped to the back deck where she dropped the 2-year-old boy to a neighbor lady,” Rosatti said.
As for the older boy, “he was in cardiac arrest,” the Forbes Road chief said, but first responders managed to get a pulse back before he was flown to the intensive care unit of UPMC Mercy Hospital.
“David was the kindest 11-year-old boy who brought so much joy into my life and lives of our family from the moment he joined us on this earth,” his aunt wrote on the GoFundMe page, which was set up for funeral and family expenses and had reached $25,655 of a goal of $30,000 from 354 donors as of Monday evening.
“My sister and David’s dad were in the process of renovating a house and turning it into a home for them and their two boys, and because their house was still being renovated, they did not have homeowners’ insurance,” Georgia Rosatti wrote. “These funds would help with David’s funeral and burial, and the financial recovery of his family.”
Fire companies from Indiana and Westmoreland counties were involved with the blaze Friday in Salem Township, including Saltsburg Volunteer Fire Department.