police car lights 1.jpg

EBENSBURG — A Conemaugh Township, Indiana County, man is being held in Cambria County Prison in lieu of a bond of 10 percent of $100,000 on charges that he stabbed a woman in the face in the parking lot of an assisted living facility along U.S. Route 22 in Ebensburg.

The woman later was taken to a hospital for treatment, while Victor Lee Kealey, 41, whose home address is just outside the Saltsburg borough limits, was arrested after allegedly telling a police officer “you know what I did” and “just shoot me,” before another officer arrived and used a Taser to subdue him.

Tags