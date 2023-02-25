EBENSBURG — A Conemaugh Township, Indiana County, man is being held in Cambria County Prison in lieu of a bond of 10 percent of $100,000 on charges that he stabbed a woman in the face in the parking lot of an assisted living facility along U.S. Route 22 in Ebensburg.
The woman later was taken to a hospital for treatment, while Victor Lee Kealey, 41, whose home address is just outside the Saltsburg borough limits, was arrested after allegedly telling a police officer “you know what I did” and “just shoot me,” before another officer arrived and used a Taser to subdue him.
A caller told Ebensburg Borough Police that she was in her car around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday when a man came up to ask her for jumper cables — and then stabbed her in the face.
“She said that the male looked at her weird and then pulled a knife and stabbed her with it,” Ebensburg Patrolman Christopher Ropp wrote in an affidavit submitted to Johnstown Magisterial District Judge Susan M. Gindlesperger at Kealey’s arraignment.
“She stated that he just walked away calmly considering what had just happened.”
The stabbing victim was identified in the affidavit but few other details were available about her or her treatment. Bopp wrote that several knives were found on Kealey after he was subdued, as well as holsters for those knives.
“Upon arrival I pulled into the lot of (Cambridge Ebensburg) and observed both the white sedan (in which the alleged assailant was seated with another woman) and red sedan (belonging to the stabbing victim) still in the lot,” Bopp wrote. “I noticed the caller in the red Malibu staring at me, (and) when I looked at her I pointed to the white sedan and made the hand gesture to her in a questioning manner, as to say, ‘is that the car?’ The woman in the red car started shaking her head yes, and even from the distance I was away from her I could see some blood that was on her mouth from the wound she sustained.”
Kealey, meanwhile, was in the white car with another woman. Bopp said “she looked completely confused.” The Ebensburg officer said there also was a large pit bull in the back seat.
When Bopp asked Kealey what was going on, “you know what I did,” the suspect replied. “Just shoot me.”
According to the affidavit, Bopp said, “that’s not what we are going to do,” so Kealey replied, “I’m going to stab you then.” Bopp said he drew his service weapon while backing away from Kealey and instructing him to stop walking toward him.
Shortly thereafter, Bopp’s backup arrived and told Kealey to get down on the ground or he would be Tased.
Bopp wrote that Kealey would not comply so his fellow officer “effectively deployed the Taser on him,” subduing the suspect.
Kealey was taken into custody and jailed in lieu of bond.
He was charged with a second-degree felony count of aggravated assault, a first-degree misdemeanor count of terroristic threats, multiple second-degree misdemeanors including three counts of recklessly endangering another person and one each of simple assault and resisting arrest, a third-degree misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct and summary harassment.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 21 at 1 p.m. before Portage Magisterial District Judge Galen F. Decort.