WHITE TOWNSHIP — A Saltsburg man was apprehended Monday after he fled on foot from a traffic stop and was found hiding in a nearby barn.
Police later discovered the man had arrest warrants in Armstrong and Indiana counties.
Keith William Habel, 42, was charged with felony criminal trespass, misdemeanor counts of DUI, resisting arrest, flight to avoid apprehension, trial, or punishment, and disorderly conduct, as well as several summary offenses.
He was arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Guy B. Haberl and was remanded to the Indiana County Jail in lieu of $5,000 bail.
At approximately 12:07 p.m. Monday, a member of the Troop A, Indiana Patrol Unit was on patrol in the area of Airport Road and Geesey Road when the trooper observed a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado towing a utility trailer.
The trooper noticed debris falling from the trailer onto the roadway and, upon running a registration query, learned that the trailer registration had expired in October 2019.
A traffic stop was then conducted along Campbell Lane in White Township.
During the traffic stop, the trooper obtained the driver’s ID card and was interacting with a passenger. The driver, Habel, then fled on foot. Several troopers then responded to assist and learned that Habel had fled into a barn along Campbell Lane.
With assistance from the Homer City Police Department K9 Unit, Habel was found hiding inside the barn and was taken into custody. Habel also displayed indicators of impairment and was transported to Indiana Regional Medical Center for a blood draw. He was then lodged in the Indiana County Jail to await arraignment.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:15 p.m. July 6.