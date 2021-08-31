KISKIMINETAS TOWNSHIP — An Armstrong County family faces hearings after a series of arrests last week near Apollo, along with a Saltsburg man who now faces assorted charges in three counties and is lodged in Westmoreland County Prison.
Kiskiminetas Township Police Department posted on Facebook that it apprehended Lisa Marie Culp, 47, on Aug. 24 at approximately 2 p.m., at a home along Route 56 at McKinstry Hill Road.
Culp had an outstanding arrest warrant issued after she failed to show for a sentencing hearing before the Armstrong County Court of Common Pleas, officers said. Culp previously pleaded guilty to endangering the welfare of a child where she burned her infant grandchild with a cigarette in 2020.
KTPD said its officers encountered a number of people inside that Route 56 address, including Culp’s daughters Brooke Wright, 22; Kody Wright, 24; and Leighanne Wright, 19, all with Apollo addresses.
In addition, they found Travis Wolfe, 44, who has listed addresses in Saltsburg, Apollo and Vandergrift, and the small child that Culp had previously burned.
Police said officers found Culp hiding in a closet. They said Culp refused to exit the closet and was taken into custody after resisting arrest.
Kiski Township police charged Culp’s daughters with a felony count of hindering apprehension of a fugitive for their part in concealing the whereabouts of their mother. All three were released on $10,000 unsecured bonds pending preliminary hearings Wednesday at 1 p.m. before Leechburg Magisterial District Judge James Andring.
Culp was lodged at the Armstrong County Jail to await sentencing on her guilty plea to endangering the welfare of a child. She was also charged in a new criminal complaint with resisting arrest and flight to avoid apprehension and is awaiting a hearing date before Andring.
Wolfe is in Westmoreland County Prison, having had a $2,500 bond revoked for failure to appear at two hearings.
He has a plea court hearing scheduled Nov. 10 at 9 a.m. before Westmoreland County County Common Pleas Judge Scott O. Mears.
Meanwhile, Wolfe is to face Washington Township (Westmoreland County) Magisterial District Judge Jason Buczak on Sept. 27 at 9 a.m. on a count of possession of a small amount of marijuana.
He then is to face Andring for a preliminary hearing Sept. 29 at 1 p.m. on misdemeanor counts of driving under the influence of a controlled substance as well as drug and paraphernalia possession, and on summary traffic counts including driving without a license.
He also has a formal arraignment on Oct. 20 at 8:30 a.m. before Westmoreland County Common Pleas Judge Meagan Bilik-DeFazio, on charges that include his being a habitual offender.