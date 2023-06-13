A Saltsburg man has been sentenced to two years’ probation and assessed fines and costs for misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance and of paraphernalia, and summary counts of disorderly conduct and public drunkenness.
Nicholas J. Buchinsky, 24, whose present address is the State Correctional Institution at Huntingdon, entered a plea Monday before Indiana County Common Pleas Judge Gina R. Force.
On Sept. 9, 2022, at around 7:09 p.m., according to Blairsville Borough Police Chief Louis J. Sacco, his officers responded to the report of an intoxicated individual in the bathroom of Sheetz along East Market Street.
Those officers found Buchinsky lying on the floor unconscious. They charged him with public drunkenness, as well as resisting arrest, possession of a controlled substance and of drug paraphernalia and disorderly conduct.
