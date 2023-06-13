gavel.jpg

A Saltsburg man has been sentenced to two years’ probation and assessed fines and costs for misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance and of paraphernalia, and summary counts of disorderly conduct and public drunkenness.

Nicholas J. Buchinsky, 24, whose present address is the State Correctional Institution at Huntingdon, entered a plea Monday before Indiana County Common Pleas Judge Gina R. Force.