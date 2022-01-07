SALTSBURG — In his monthly report to borough council Monday, Saltsburg Police Officer in Charge Don Isherwood said officers handed out 11 parking tickets, four warnings and four citations.
Isherwood also reminded the public they should lock their vehicles to prevent anything from being stolen.
As his department awaits a part for its Ford Explorer, Isherwood said he’s investigated possible grants for a new police car and found one that would cover 35 percent of the cost in which the rest could be financed.
Saltsburg Mayor Douglas Kull suggested Isherwood look into what the General Services Administration might offer in used military vehicles that a municipality may be able to get at only the cost of shipping.