In his monthly report about the Saltsburg Police Department, Officer in Charge Don Isherwood told Saltsburg Borough Council that 106 parking tickets, six warnings and four citations were issued in January.
He said an arrest was made following a theft at the ParMar gas station, and that his officers were investigating a hit-and-run incident on Market Street.
He said his department sent out a junk vehicle letter and is sending a police patch to a terminally ill cancer patient.
Isherwood also told council that a solicitation permit has been submitted for department approval, from a company that wants to ask residents about utility costs and other options.