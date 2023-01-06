SALTSBURG — Borough Police Officer-in-Charge Don Isherwood recapped a busy month in his report to this week’s Saltsburg Council meeting.
According to minutes released Thursday by borough officials, Isherwood said during Monday’s work session (which precedes the monthly voting meeting) that there were seven parking tickets, four warnings and five citations this past month.
Isherwood also reported a suspicious person was seen walking around, looking into truck beds and on porches. The officer-in-charge also said his department handled a fraud complaint.
He said two parking meters were hit at separate locations, with one being caught on a surveillance camera.
Isherwood also reported a hit-and-run complaint that was across the street from the Shop’N Save, but the cameras were not recording properly at that time.
The officer-in-charge also reported a child abuse case where the Indiana County Office of Children and Youth was contacted.
And, a second set of citations has been filed for the junk ordinance, in which the first citation went unheeded.