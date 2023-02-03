State police at Troop A, Kiski Valley, are investigating a Wednesday afternoon crash in Loyalhanna Township, Westmoreland County.
Troopers said Amelia M. Scott, 19, of Saltsburg suffered minor injuries in the one-vehicle crash at 5:54 p.m. on Tunnelton Road about a quarter-mile east of Pump Station Road.
State police said Scott lost control of her Ford Explorer, traveling off the east lane and striking a guide rail. Investigators said the vehicle then overturned and traveled down a steep embankment before coming to final rest against a tree.
Troopers said Scott suffered minor injuries and was taken by private vehicle to Indiana Regional Medical Center for evaluation. Danser’s Towing removed the vehicle, and Tunnelton-Conemaugh Township Volunteer Fire Department assisted at the scene.