In his report after IUPatty’s weekend, Indiana Borough Police Chief Justin Schawl said the actual cost of the recent unauthorized event surrounding Indiana University of Pennsylvania could easily exceed $10,000 — if the borough and its police department didn’t have resources upon which it could fall back.
In a report distributed at Tuesday’s Indiana Borough Council meeting, Schawl said, “costs of services, beyond regularly scheduled assignments, were nominal.”
He cited “significant advanced planning, our positive working relationship with many outside agencies, the full support of the Indiana County District Attorney’s Office resources, community donations of food and beverage, diligent scheduling and most significantly ... the absence of critical incidents.”
Schawl’s report covered the period between 7 a.m. March 24 and 7 p.m. March 27, during which there were 182 calls for service, an average of about 60 per day.
That was up 60 percent from the 109 calls for service Indiana Borough Police Department experienced during IUPatty’s weekend a year ago, but down 20 percent from the 226 calls over IUPatty’s weekend in 2019.
Those calls resulted in 34 arrests as well as several significant weekend investigations that are ongoing, including a sexual assault, two physical assaults, a burglary, thefts and four motor vehicle crashes.
Schawl said there was assistance from IUP’s police department, state police and Liquor Control Enforcement agents, Indiana County Emergency Management Agency, the Indiana County Sheriff’s office and Indiana Regional Medical Center.
“Additionally,” Schawl said, “members of Summit Church provided food, beverage, prayer and fellowship for all first responders both Friday and Saturday from 4 p.m. to 12 (midnight).”
And there was assistance from the borough’s parking, code enforcement and public works departments, the chief said.
“Not only were they active and engaged throughout the weekend, weeks of advanced planning and proactive relationship building were required to prepare for (the) large-scale community safety response required to mitigate known and anticipated dangers,” the Indiana police chief said.
“Operational deployment and response of your police department followed a detailed plan created and implemented by Lt. Eric Slovinsky,” the chief said in his report to council. “Large gatherings occurred but were generally campus-adjacent and contained to private property.”
IUPatty’s weekend this year included the issuance of 162 parking tickets — and “a significant funeral parking posting was completed Saturday morning,” Schawl said, referring to services March 26 for Blairsville Fire Chief George R. “Turk” Burkley, which drew dozens of fire engines from Indiana and neighboring counties to Indiana’s First Christian Church.
o o o
Schawl also reported that Indiana Borough Police Department had 751 calls for service in March, compared to 713 in March 2021.
For the year-to-date, Schawl reported that IBPD handled 1,982 calls, up from 1,843 for the first three months of 2021.
School patrols totaled 160 in March, compared to 141 for the same month a year ago,
For the year-to-date, there were 455 school patrols this year and 429 in 2021.
Patrols of houses of worship totaled 18 in March 2022, the same number as in March 2021.
For the year-to-date, there were 70 house of worship patrols, up from 47 so far in 2021.
There were 17 crash investigations in March, up from 11 for the same month a year ago.
For the year-to-date, there were 53 crash investigations in 2022, up from 38 in 2021.
University-related activities totaled 122 in March of this year, compared to 112 in the same month a year ago.
For the year-to-date, there were 256 activities in 2022 compared to 288 in the first three months of 2021.
There also in March were were 46 emergency medical responses (120 for the year to date), 136 parking tickets issued (297 for the year to date), 143 traffic enforcement efforts (252 for the year to date), 19 summary non-traffic citations (41 for the year to date) and 23 criminal complaints (61 for the year to date).
Other figures include:
• One anti-noise violation, the first one of 2022, while in 2021 there were 21 in the first three months including 18 in March.
• No open container violations, keeping the year’s total so far at one, nor any public urination violations so far this year.
• There was one disorderly gathering, same as in March 2021; it was the first so far this year, compared to two so far in 2021.
There were two assists to Indiana University of Pennsylvania police in March 2022, bringing the year’s total to date to three.
There also were three assists to state police in March, bringing the year’s total to eight, and one assist reported to the Indiana County Sheriff’s Department, bringing the year’s total to date to two.
Assists to other law enforcement agencies totaled six in March 2022, bringing the year’s total to 18.