Indiana Borough Police Chief Justin Schawl is offering to make himself available “to anyone interested in personally connecting, but not comfortable with the formality of a police department office visit,” as a verdict approaches in the Minneapolis trial of former police officer Derek Chauvin in the death of George Floyd.
In an open letter Sunday, the chief said, “I recognize that grief and anxiety continue to rise as the trial in Minneapolis concludes and deadly police/citizen encounters continue occurring.”
The first such accessibility came Monday morning at Café Amadeus, 628 Philadelphia St., downtown Indiana, where Schawl also plans, “absent an emergency,” to appear from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday “to discuss the mission of your department, responding to questions, listening to concerns, and/or simply sharing the same space for a few minutes.”
He also plans a Zoom platform meeting this evening from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., prior to the Indiana Borough Council’s 7 p.m. meeting. Schawl said a link will be sent to the borough’s Facebook account.
“Positive relationships matter greatly and we are all safer and more comfortable in environments of trust and support,” Schawl wrote.
“Our mission is to enhance the lives of all community members. As such, we will continue being focused on services capable of delivering widespread peace, safety, and comfort.”