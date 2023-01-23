Indiana Borough Police Chief Justin Schawl said his department’s 2022 Traffic Crash Reduction Initiative achieved a 17 percent reduction in crashes from 2021 (218) to 2022 (180).
That was one of the statistics the chief offered in his review of the past year as handed out this past week to Indiana Borough Council.
Schawl called 2022 “a year of intentionality,” saying, “although (Indiana Borough Police Department) continued facing and navigating acute and long-term traumas, an ongoing public health crisis, calls for new and better approaches prompted by injustice, and deep political divides, we were intentional in our efforts.”
Despite challenges, risks and community concerns, Schawl said, “I continue being confident that my legacy and the legacy of all members of your police department will be highlighted by our ability to be flexible and our confidence in pursuing non-traditional approaches to ensure Indiana Borough’s peace, safety and comfort through moments in time that could easily negatively impact all three forever.”
After a year when IBPD officers tackled 9,471 calls for service, Schawl said, “I continue praying my tenure can maintain stability and a never-ending flow of positive community impacts.”
February will mark four years as chief for an officer who worked his way up the ranks from being hired in 2001.
“It remains a great honor to serve with each of you,” he said in the introduction to a 49-page report to council, about a department that started and ended the year with 20 full-time sworn officers.
The department bid farewell to retiring Detective John Scherf and welcomed Patrolmen Trent Ream and Noah Miller. The roster also includes Administrative Assistant Donna Pellas and Comfort K-9 Axel.
Atop the roster chart is William B. Simmons, who was sworn in on Jan. 3, 2022, as mayor.
“Having spent many years in the public safety arena, I realize that the Indiana Borough Police Department has played a vital role in the lives of each and every resident throughout the Indiana community,” Simmons wrote in an epilogue to the annual report.
“One thing that made a difference in downtown Indiana was the time spent each week this past summer by the chief and I having lunch and meeting with downtown business people and residents,” Simmons wrote. “It was interesting and very informative to talk and listen to their ideas and thoughts.”
Moving forward, the mayor said, “We look to ways to enhance our services by incorporating all public safety entities together in protecting our community.”
Schawl’s report compared statistics for 2020, 2021 and 2022. Overall, the number of calls for service reached 10,190 in 2020, dropped to 9,398 in 2021, and rebounded to 9,471 this past year. Some examples:
• The number of death investigations rose from nine in 2020 to 14 apiece in 2021 and 2022.
• Medical emergencies rose from 337 in 2020 to 411 in 2021 and 442 in 2022.
• Drug investigations rose from 87 in 2020 to 94 in 2021 but dropped back to 76 in 2022.
• Community service matters also see-sawed, from 211 in 2020 to 170 in 2021 and back to 212 in 2022.
• Noise complaints dropped from 262 in 2020 to 192 in 2021 and then to 133 in 2022.
Public safety takes on many forms, as was shown on May 31, 2022, when the United States Attorney for the Western District of Pennsylvania showed up for a ceremony in Indiana.
U.S. Attorney Cindy K. Chung came to “highlight some situations” and recognize six IBPD members outside the George E. Hood Municipal Building.
As Schawl told the gathering, “Indiana Borough is, Indiana County is blessed to have high-performance officers” whose efforts de-escalated a series of events.
Chung said mental health and other issues often cause situations “outside of your typical law enforcement training,” including those involving Sgt. Jeffrey Hoag, Patrolmen First Class Randy Allmendinger and Joshua Henning, Patrolmen Michael Clawson and Andrew Koszarek ... and Indiana’s Comfort K-9 Axel.
Axel is a Mountain Cur mix rescued from a shelter in Kentucky who has become a well-known and respected team member in IBPD’s community outreach, Chung said.
The officers were honored for things done for the community in 2021.
Also, Chung said during an interview at The Indiana Gazette, “the theme of cooperation is always important.”
Cooperation across district lines is not unusual, as is seen in ongoing investigations of drug activity linking Indiana with Philadelphia, in the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, or in a more recent case where wiretaps found links between Erie and the Caribbean.
“At the end of the day, it comes down to what the men and women are doing on the ground,” Indiana County District Attorney Robert F. Manzi Jr. said during the U.S. Attorney’s visit.
Training is an essential part of what those men and women are doing, Schawl pointed out, about something “that must be given considerable attention in both budgeting and practice.”
The police chief noted the continued partnership of IBPD with Indiana University of Pennsylvania cultural anthropologist Dr. Abigail Adams “who provides us with the continued opportunity for personal and professional growth which makes us more responsive and better suited to provide high level (service to) our community.”
The report is comprehensive, including a recap of “special events and celebratory weekends” that included the St. Patrick’s Day parade, Third Thursday events from April through October, the Westsylvania Jazz Festival, National Night Out, a Back to School Bash, the annual Italian Festival, the Northern Appalachian Folk Festival, Love of Life 5K, and the IUP Homecoming, Veterans Day and It’s a Wonderful Life parades.
“Your support, and the support of councils past, enables our success,” Schawl wrote in his report to council. “You have a police department leading positive change, seeking positive impacts, and embracing non-traditional approaches for community safety success. I am proud of every member of your police department and it remains the honor of my lifetime to lead with each of you.”