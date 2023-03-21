A schedule has been announced for handling a series of challenges to candidate petitions in two United School District regions.
Those were the only challenges reported to Indiana County election officials after petitions were submitted for positions on the May 16 primary ballot.
Indiana County court officials have informed four candidates targeted by five challenges that they have until Friday at 4 p.m. to respond to those challenges, or else those challenges will be granted:
• In a contest for a four-year seat in Region 2, Daniel Cramer-Nagle alleged that fellow school board candidate Wayne A. Waugh did not have enough valid signatures on his petition for the Republican nomination.
Both candidates cross-filed on both major party tickets.
• In Region 3, all three candidates for two four-year seats — James J. Fry, Aaron Conway and Denny J. Blanar — are being challenged.
Fry and Conway, both incumbents, each filed for both party nominations, while Blanar filed only as a Republican.
Denny Blanar and Cheryl Blanar each challenged Fry’s candidacy, with Mr. Blanar saying Fry did not file a statement of financial interest as required for the Democratic nod and Mrs. Blanar saying Fry did not file such a statement as required for the Republican nod.
Cheryl Blanar also filed a challenge to Conway, saying he failed to get enough valid signatures on his GOP petition, while Conway filed a challenge alleging that Denny Blanar did not get enough valid signatures on his GOP petition.
If the court receives responses to any or all of the five challenges, then the matter(s) will be taken up on March 29 at 10 a.m. before Common Pleas Judge Michael T. Clark.
The contest for two four-year seats in Region 1 is not affected.
Incumbents Dan L. Henning and Hunter Overdorff have cross-filed for those positions.