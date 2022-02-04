MONTGOMERY TOWNSHIP — Authorities said four people were hospitalized with minor injuries when a Purchase Line School District bus went off an icy Churchill Road and overturned shortly after 7 a.m. Thursday.
State police Troop A, Indiana, spokesman Trooper Cliff Greenfield said the bus, which was transporting 17 students, was traveling south on Churchill Road when it exited the east edge of the roadway, traveled into a ditch and overturned onto its driver’s side as the driver was negotiating a right curve in the roadway.
The crash happened about a mile from the intersection of Churchill and Hemlock roads.
On Facebook, Commodore Volunteer Fire Department posted that its crews arrived all passengers reportedly off the bus and on the porch of a nearby residence, “all advising either minor injuries, or no injuries.”
Greenfield said the school bus driver and three students were transported to area hospitals for treatment of what are believed to be minor injuries.
“Parents of students involved have been notified,” the district posted on its website shortly after the accident. “Purchase Line School District will keep parents and the community informed of any developments in the situation.”
Greenfield said the school bus sustained minor damage and was towed by Pellas Towing.
Commodore fire officials said crews were on scene for approximately three hours, assisting Citizens’ Ambulance Service and providing traffic control until the bus was removed.
Other assisting agencies included Indiana County Emergency Management Agency, Tri-County Transportation, Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, Montgomery Township and Green Township.
“We would like to thank the many first responders and Purchase Line School District administrators who responded to assist with this investigation,” Greenfield said.
The state police spokesman also said additional information regarding the driver and passengers will be released as appropriate.