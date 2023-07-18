EAST WHEATFIELD TOWNSHIP — Authorities in two counties are continuing to investigate what led to the dumping of a Johnstown-area man’s body found early Friday morning just over the Indiana-Cambria county line in East Wheatfield Township.
“Cambria and Indiana counties are cooperating with one another in that investigation,” Cambria County District Attorney Gregg Neugebauer said regarding the circumstances surrounding the death of Daryl Vincent Lee, 44, who suffered a fatal gunshot wound.
State police at Troop A, Ebensburg, said Lee is believed to be the victim of a homicide.
Cambria County’s coroner’s office referred calls about Lee to Indiana County Coroner Jerry L. Overman Jr., who said he was still trying to reach Lee’s next-of-kin when details about Lee — including his identity — were released Sunday morning by Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers.
Crime Stoppers said troopers from state police Troop A, Indiana, identified the victim as Daryl Vincent Lee, also known as Darly Huddleson.
State police also had given Lee’s name in a separate news release Saturday.
Crime Stoppers also said a $2,000 reward was being offered for information leading to the arrest of a killer in Lee’s case.
The organization asked anyone with information about the incident to call state police in Indiana at (724) 357-1960, or they can anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 472-8477 (4PA-TIPS) or https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=107.
Lee had faced the court system on several occasions in Cambria County. One case filed by Johnstown Police Department on Oct. 28, 2021, charged him with two counts apiece of simple assault, a second-degree misdemeanor; disorderly conduct, a third-degree misdemeanor; and harassment, a summary offense, following an incident on March 20, 2021, in Johnstown.
Lee was free on $20,000 unsecured bond. On May 2, his public defender David A. Raho was granted a continuance in the case, and Lee went before Neugebaker’s office on June 23 for a preliminary conference.
