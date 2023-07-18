police car lights 3.jpg

EAST WHEATFIELD TOWNSHIP — Authorities in two counties are continuing to investigate what led to the dumping of a Johnstown-area man’s body found early Friday morning just over the Indiana-Cambria county line in East Wheatfield Township.

“Cambria and Indiana counties are cooperating with one another in that investigation,” Cambria County District Attorney Gregg Neugebauer said regarding the circumstances surrounding the death of Daryl Vincent Lee, 44, who suffered a fatal gunshot wound.