State police are continuing to investigate the theft of merchandise Tuesday afternoon from the JCPenney store in Indiana Mall.
Police said the suspect left the anchor store in the mall at 2334 Oakland Ave., White Township, with a cart full of merchandise for which he hadn’t paid — and a pistol holstered or partially concealed inside the waistband on his hip.
A specific amount of what was stolen was not disclosed.
Troop A, Indiana, spokesman Trooper Cliff Greenfield said a state police patrol unit from the troop’s White Township barracks responded at 3:01 p.m. to a report of a male said to have made a threatening gesture with a handgun.
Greenfield said the suspect was reported to have made a brief comment to the bystander before exiting the store with the stolen merchandise.
The bystander told state police that the suspect revealed a pistol holstered or partially concealed inside the waistband on his hip.
However, he went on, upon interviewing the bystander, troopers learned that the suspect did not unholster, remove, or point the pistol at anyone during the retail theft.
State police said the suspect is described as a Hispanic male with a teardrop tattoo under one of his eyes and was reported to be wearing khaki pants, a gray sweatshirt, boots and a tan coat. He was also accompanied by two unknown females.
Greenfield said the suspect fled with the females in a black Dodge Avenger sedan after loading the stolen merchandise into the vehicle.
Indiana Mall Manager Sherry Renosky said the presence of state troopers did not prompt a lockdown of the rest of the mall, which remained open and in operation.
Greenfield said anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact investigating officer Trooper Nicholas Smith at (724) 357-1960.