Still images of three men believed to be involved in a Sunday night carjacking along the 200 block of West Avenue were released Wednesday by Indiana Borough Police Department.
In a press release, Indiana Police Chief Justin Schawl said members of his department’s Criminal Investigative Unit continued to seek and follow leads regarding what he is calling a robbery within the 200 block of West Avenue.
“Anyone with information regarding the identity of these males or having knowledge of their travels should contact the Indiana Borough Police Department at (724) 349-2121,” Schawl said. “This investigation is active and will remain ongoing.”
As IBPD reported earlier, officers were dispatched at 8:14 p.m. Sunday and found a male 18-year-old Indiana University of Pennsylvania student who said he had just parked his 2011 Toyota Camry and saw three Black males approach his vehicle.
The victim had just emerged from the car with another IUP student who had been in the passenger seat, according to the report. The driver said the shortest of the three males approached his driver’s side door and told him to turn over his keys.
The driver told police he said “no,” and a thin, Black male pulled up his shirt and showed a handgun in his waistband with an extended magazine, police said.
The driver said the gunman was wearing some kind of black face covering. The two IUP students told police they saw the trio take over the car and drive it north onto West Avenue and then west on School Street toward Oakland Avenue.
Police said the car, which has a Pennsylvania plate, KDQ9956, was entered into the National Crime Information Center computer as a stolen vehicle.
The images of the suspects can be viewed on The Indiana Gazette Online.