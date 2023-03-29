At least one of the incidents investigated during IUPatty’s weekend remains unsolved after a vehicle pursuit in White Township.
State police at Troop A, Indiana, posted on the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers webpage that the search continues for the driver of a black Dodge Journey that was involved in that pursuit Saturday at approximately 9:25 p.m.
Troopers said surveillance video showed the driver, identified as a Black male, was observed wearing a white t-shirt and torn blue jeans while fleeing on foot across the Regency Plaza parking lot.
State police said he then was picked up by an unknown person in a dark-colored sedan, which is believed to be a Honda Accord, which departed Regency Plaza by turning right onto North Avenue.
A state trooper was operating a marked patrol unit and conducting speed enforcement along Wayne Avenue when the black Dodge Journey SUV was seen traveling northbound on Wayne Avenue at 66 mph in a 35 mph zone.
Troop A, Indiana, officers said the trooper then attempted to conduct a traffic stop and the suspect vehicle failed to yield to the patrol unit’s emergency lights and siren.
State police said a pursuit followed as the suspect vehicle continued northbound on Wayne Avenue and into Indiana Borough. Troopers said a Precision Immobilization Technique (PIT) maneuver was attempted but was ineffective.
The suspect vehicle then turned into Regency Plaza and became disabled in the parking lot after it struck a curb, after which the unknown male driver and an adult male passenger each then fled on foot.
The passenger fled down a grassy hillside and was apprehended by troopers. There were also two adult female passengers and a male juvenile passenger in the vehicle.
All four passengers were taken into custody and later released pending further investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at (724) 357-1960 or can anonymously contact Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (1-800-472-8477) or online at p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=107
All callers to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest, the solving of a crime/cold case or the location of a wanted person/fugitive or missing person.