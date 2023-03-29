Search continues for driver

A suspect identified as a Black male was observed wearing a white t-shirt and torn blue jeans while fleeing on foot across the Regency Plaza parking lot Saturday night.

 Courtesy Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers

At least one of the incidents investigated during IUPatty’s weekend remains unsolved after a vehicle pursuit in White Township.

State police at Troop A, Indiana, posted on the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers webpage that the search continues for the driver of a black Dodge Journey that was involved in that pursuit Saturday at approximately 9:25 p.m.