Thirteen suspects have been accounted for on Indiana County District Attorney Robert F. Manzi Jr.’s list of 15 names he would send Santa Claus for his naughty list — and to Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy B. Haberl for his docket list.
It covers most of those charged earlier this month by the Indiana County Drug Task Force on counts related to drug dealing in Indiana County.
At year’s end two suspects still are at large. Imani Deans-Baker, 25, of Philadelphia, is charged with selling heroin, while Tajai Mebane, 31, of Harrisburg, is charged with selling cocaine.
Manzi asked anyone with information regarding the location of the at-large defendants to please call a local police department, the Indiana County Sheriff’s Office or the District Attorney’s Office.
Lamar Virgil Clemons, 36, of Indiana, already was serving a sentence in Indiana County Jail for possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.
He was arraigned Dec. 14 before Haberl on charges of selling crack cocaine and fentanyl in a June 2018 incident in White Township, and on Thursday he waived a preliminary hearing before the Indiana magistrate.
One suspect remains jailed outside the county. James Daniel Higgins, 41, who has addresses in Saltsburg and Apollo, now is listed as being in Westmoreland County Prison in lieu of $20,000 bond.
His case on a count of possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, stemming from a June 4, 2020, incident in Saltsburg, remains listed as “inactive” in Indiana County.
In Armstrong County he faces a status conference in Kittanning before that county’s district attorney, Katie M. Charlton, Jan. 21 at 9 a.m., on felony counts of possession with intent to deliver and misdemeanor counts of possession of drugs and paraphernalia, in a case out of Kiskiminetas Township.
Other hearings for Indiana-area residents, all of whom are free on bond, were continued into the new year:
• Steven Dukes, 35, charged with selling a mixture of heroin/fentanyl, and Hiram McGill, 38, charged with selling methamphetamine, each had hearings continued until Jan. 13.
• Matthew Brumbaugh, 22, charged with selling marijuana, had his hearing continued until Jan. 16.
• Nathan Pritt, 35, also charged with selling a mixture of heroin and fentanyl, will wait until Jan. 20, as will Brandon Mastarone, 37, charged with selling crack cocaine, who posted $50,000 bond.
• Holly Guthrie, 27, and Richard Rivera, 37, each charged with selling cocaine, will wait until Feb. 17.
Four other defendants were arraigned more recently and also await hearings on Jan. 13 before Haberl:
• Lisa Saxfield, 39, Cherry Tree, charged with selling heroin, is free on $10,000 unsecured bond.
• David Hill, 27, Armagh, charged with selling methamphetamine, is free on $25,000 unsecured bond.
• Austin Thomas, 24, Indiana, charged with selling marijuana, is free on $5,000 unsecured bond.
• Sista Gamble, 26, Indiana, charged with selling cocaine, is free on $2,500 unsecured bond.
Manzi also stressed that all defendants are innocent until proven guilty in court.