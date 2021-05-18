State police at Troop A, Indiana, said troopers are continuing to work to identify at least three suspects and a silver Chevrolet sedan that were involved in a series of thefts from unlocked vehicles Saturday morning in White Township.
Spokesman Trooper Cliff Greenfield said investigators are also working to determine whether these incidents are connected to a series of burglaries and thefts from unlocked vehicles that occurred in Cherryhill, Rayne and White townships during the overnight hours of May 10-11.
As previously reported, troopers were dispatched Saturday morning to the area of Brookwood Estates in White Township for several thefts or attempted thefts from unattended vehicles.
Greenfield said items reported stolen included a checkbook, a dash cam, bank cards and a wallet. He said the thefts occurred at approximately 5 to 6 a.m. at locations along Ben Avon Street, Morningside Drive and Valley Road.
Greenfield said surveillance video shows two unknown suspects walking through the Brookwood Estates neighborhood at 5:42 a.m.
He said one suspect is observed approaching and attempting to open the door of a locked vehicle parked in a driveway. After that, he said, the suspects fled in a silver Chevrolet sedan operated by a third unknown suspect.
Greenfield said one suspect was observed wearing a dark-colored shirt/jacket with a narrow, white-colored or reflective stripe along the shoulder as well as black and white Nike sneakers with distinct yellow and orange or red-colored rubber on the underside of the soles.
Additionally, he said, the silver Chevrolet sedan, believed to be a Chevrolet Sonic, was noted to make a distinct mechanical-sounding noise as it fled the area.
State police continue to encourage anyone with information to immediately contact Troop A, Indiana, at (724) 357-1960.