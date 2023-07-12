Authorities in Blairsville and Westmoreland County are looking for a man who assaulted an elderly resident of a Blairsville apartment complex, then took off on a crime spree in Derry Township.
At 6:10 a.m., Indiana County Emergency Management Agency's 911 dispatchers received a call about the assault at the Indiana County Housing Authority's Morewood Towers along Morewood Avenue.
Trooper Tristan Tappe, a spokeswoman for state police at Troop A, Greensburg and Kiski Valley, said the man stole the woman's vehicle and fled down state Route 217 into Derry Township.
"He is still at large," Tappe said this afternoon.
She said the woman was hospitalized in stable condition but was likely to be released today.
She said no one else was injured in the incident.
In Derry Township, the suspect switched vehicles, stealing a truck from Taylor Services Inc.
Tappe said the man also tried to break into Mugs Tavern, Lees Ice Cream and Kettle Dad BBQ, all along Route 217.
"We believe he stole money from Kettle Dad," the state police spokeswoman said.
Since that series of incidents, Tappe said, "we've received a few tips" and have a possible identity for the suspect.
She was asking anyone with information to call 911 or state police in the Kiski Valley at (724) 697-5780.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.