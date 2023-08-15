For the second time in a month, Indiana Borough Police Department has made an arrest on a charge involving the victimization of a care-dependent person.
This time, the suspect, Gordon Lee Dunmire, who turns 60 later this month, was jailed in lieu of $30,000 bond, pending a preliminary hearing at 10:30 a.m. Aug. 31 before Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy B. Haberl.
In a release issued Monday, Police Chief Justin Schawl said Dunmire was charged by IBPD criminal investigators with neglect of a care-dependent person.
Schawl said Dunmire was responsible for the care of a dependent person within Indiana Borough limits between late last year and early this year, and endangered that person’s welfare by failing to provide adequate treatment, care and services necessary to preserve the health, safety and welfare of the care dependent person.
Previously, a Blairsville woman was charged with committing acts against a care-dependent person that were improper.
IBPD said a disability service agency reported to its officers on July 10 regarding Dinah Pearl Campbell, 35, prompting an investigation that led to the filing of charges on July 25 with Haberl.
A summons was sent to Campbell, telling her she was charged with two first-degree misdemeanors, one termed “strikes, shoves, kicks or attempts/threatens (a) care-dependent person,” the other alleging that she “engages in a course of conduct or acts that serve no legitimate purpose.”
She also was charged with a second-degree misdemeanor count of recklessly endangering another person.
Campbell also faces a preliminary hearing before Haberl on Aug. 31, at 10 a.m.
