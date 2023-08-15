Indiana Borough Police 002.jpg

For the second time in a month, Indiana Borough Police Department has made an arrest on a charge involving the victimization of a care-dependent person.

This time, the suspect, Gordon Lee Dunmire, who turns 60 later this month, was jailed in lieu of $30,000 bond, pending a preliminary hearing at 10:30 a.m. Aug. 31 before Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy B. Haberl.