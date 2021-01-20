A Bell Township, Westmoreland County, man has died of injuries suffered in a Dec. 28 house fire that also claimed his son and injured a third member of his family.
Authorities in Allegheny and Westmoreland counties said Bernerd Andrew Zanavich, 80, passed away Friday at UPMC Mercy in Pittsburgh. He had been flown there after a fire swept through his one-story home at 2598 State Route 286, four miles from downtown Saltsburg.
His son Frank Zanavich, 52, was found dead in the basement of the home they shared with Frank's brother Bernie Andrew Zanavich II.
The brother also was hospitalized after the fire, which is under investigation by a state police fire marshal.
Neighbors called 911 about 9:30 a.m. on Dec. 28 when they saw smoke pouring from the house. Smoke was the worst of it, according to Saltsburg Fire Chief John Dice.
“There was not a lot of fire damage to the structure other than the walls in the basement,” Dice said.
Volunteer firefighters from Saltsburg and Tunnelton-Conemaugh Township fire departments in Indiana County assisted crews from Bell Township and other area fire companies to battle the flames.
According to the obituary provided by Kelly L. Corridoni Funeral Home in Avonmore for the elder Zanavich, two dogs also perished in the fire.
The Avonmore funeral home handled arrangements for both Bernerd and Frank Zanavich.