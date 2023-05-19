CHERRY TREE — Indiana County District Attorney Robert F. Manzi Jr. announced Thursday that a police cruiser has been purchased for the Cherry Tree Borough Police Department, with money that was seized from defendants who were investigated and prosecuted for selling drugs in Indiana County.
Manzi said his office is utilizing the federal government’s civil asset forfeiture act, to seize and forfeit items that are proceeds or purchased with the proceeds of trafficking drugs in the county.
“Chief (John) Scherf’s work on the Indiana County Drug Task Force helped secure the funds available to purchase this vehicle,” Manzi said. “We are happy to partner with him and Cherry Tree Borough to help continue keeping it a safe community”
The district attorney said that upgrade for the Cherry Tree department was completed without any taxpayer dollars, and will help directly the police department, as well as citizens of the borough, surrounding townships and the county as a whole.
“By having an upgraded vehicle, the police department can ensure quick and safe response to a variety of crime,” Manzi said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.