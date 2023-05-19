New Cherry Tree police cruiser

Shown touting a new police cruiser are, from left, Cherry Tree Police Chief John E. Scherf, Councilwoman Barb Faint, Mayor Jeanie McAndrew, police Officer Zach Kileen and Councilman Phil Faint, and Indiana County District Attorney Robert F. Manzi Jr.

 Submitted by Adam Lewis

CHERRY TREE — Indiana County District Attorney Robert F. Manzi Jr. announced Thursday that a police cruiser has been purchased for the Cherry Tree Borough Police Department, with money that was seized from defendants who were investigated and prosecuted for selling drugs in Indiana County.

Manzi said his office is utilizing the federal government’s civil asset forfeiture act, to seize and forfeit items that are proceeds or purchased with the proceeds of trafficking drugs in the county.