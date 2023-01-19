76800459

PITTSBURGH — More than three years after he entered a guilty plea, a former resident of Beckley, W.Va., has been sentenced in United States District Court in Pittsburgh to prison time, probation and the payment of restitution for stealing specialized mining equipment from sites in Indiana and Armstrong counties.

David Stanley, 48, was sentenced by Chief U.S. District Judge Mark R. Hornak to four years’ imprisonment and three years’ supervised release and ordered to pay approximately $2.9 million in restitution, said Cindy K. Chung, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Pennsylvania.