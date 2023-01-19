PITTSBURGH — More than three years after he entered a guilty plea, a former resident of Beckley, W.Va., has been sentenced in United States District Court in Pittsburgh to prison time, probation and the payment of restitution for stealing specialized mining equipment from sites in Indiana and Armstrong counties.
David Stanley, 48, was sentenced by Chief U.S. District Judge Mark R. Hornak to four years’ imprisonment and three years’ supervised release and ordered to pay approximately $2.9 million in restitution, said Cindy K. Chung, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Pennsylvania.
On Nov. 15, 2019, Stanley pleaded guilty to conspiring to transport across state lines specialized mining equipment from the commonwealths of Pennsylvania, Virginia and Kentucky to West Virginia, and transporting this equipment from Pennsylvania to West Virginia.
According to information presented to the court, five break-ins and thefts occurred in and around February 2017 through May 2017, at mining sites located in Indiana and Armstrong counties.
Stanley admitted, in conjunction with his guilty plea, that he and other individuals, including his co-defendant Eudell Dickerson, also 48, stole high-value mining equipment, valued at approximately $2.9 million, from these sites and sold it to a company in the business of selling new and/or used mining equipment in Beckley.
On Aug. 31, 2021, Hornak sentenced Dickerson to 33 months’ imprisonment and three years’ supervised release for stealing specialized mining equipment. He also ordered Dickerson to pay $2.9 million in restitution, following Dickerson’s April 28, 2021, guilty plea.
The court was informed that special agents located some of the stolen equipment at the reseller’s facility and also identified trucks operated by Dickerson and Stanley as those involved in the thefts. Stanley also admitted that he, and other individuals, were involved in additional thefts at mining sites in Virginia and Kentucky.
The court noted that the sentence in this case, four years, was sufficient but not greater than necessary to achieve the goals of sentencing. Judge Hornak emphasized the seriousness of Stanley’s conduct — that it was a considerable theft, executed with specificity for only the high value mining equipment.
The court also recognized that the defendant, who has a substantial criminal history, including a felony federal conviction for witness tampering, which occurred after he pled guilty in this case, has “difficulty following rules” and the sentence also reflected the need to deter the defendant from committing crimes.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Rebecca L. Silinski prosecuted the case against Stanley on behalf of the government.
Previously, Silinski prosecuted the case against Dickerson on behalf of the government.
Both attorneys commended the Federal Bureau of Investigation for its work that led to successful prosecutions in the two cases.