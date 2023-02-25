An Indiana man has been sentenced to a series of concurrent terms in a State Correctional Institution for felony counts of burglary, criminal trespass and criminal mischief, and misdemeanor counts of theft by unlawful taking and disorderly conduct, stemming from an incident on May 18, 2022, in Rayne Township.
In Indiana County Common Pleas Court on Friday, James R. Shaffer Jr., 31, was sentenced effectively to one to two years in a state prison, and also was assessed costs, fines and restitution by Common Pleas President Judge Thomas M. Bianco.
Shaffer was arrested by state police from Troop A, Indiana, and arraigned on May 22, 2022, before Blairsville Magisterial District Judge Robert Steele Bell Sr.
Shaffer was represented by Michael Patrick Smith of the Indiana County Public Defender’s Office, and had been in Indiana County Jail since his arraignment in lieu of $50,000 bond.
Also Friday, Bianco revoked parole and street time in the case of Bradley R. Smith, 39, of Indiana, who had been sentenced in April 2022 to nine months to two years less a day in Indiana County Jail, then paroled a month later, on a third-degree felony count of criminal mischief in a March 2021 incident.
Indiana Borough Police said that incident involved a fight in which Smith was confronted by a female acquaintance over damage to her car in an accident.
Smith was represented by Taylor Malcolm Johnson of the Indiana County Public Defender’s Office.