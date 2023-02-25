gavel.jpg

An Indiana man has been sentenced to a series of concurrent terms in a State Correctional Institution for felony counts of burglary, criminal trespass and criminal mischief, and misdemeanor counts of theft by unlawful taking and disorderly conduct, stemming from an incident on May 18, 2022, in Rayne Township.

In Indiana County Common Pleas Court on Friday, James R. Shaffer Jr., 31, was sentenced effectively to one to two years in a state prison, and also was assessed costs, fines and restitution by Common Pleas President Judge Thomas M. Bianco.

