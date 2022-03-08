An Arcadia man has been sentenced by Indiana County Common Pleas President Judge Thomas M. Bianco to a term of six months to two years minus a day in Indiana County Jail for crimes alleged in the aftermath of a May 25, 2021, police chase.
Michael Goss, 37, of Arcadia, fled from state troopers about 3:22 p.m. that day but wrecked the car after those troopers broke off the chase for the safety of the public, according to a state police report.
Investigators said police first spotted Michael Goss, 36, driving on Route 119 and West Devinney Hollow Road in Burrell Township.
According to a report, a patrol officer ran a registration check on the vehicle, discovered that the registered owner had a suspended driver’s license, then attempted a traffic stop at the Kwik-Fill gas station along the northbound lanes of the highway.
Goss pulled in, drove around the pumps, returned to the highway and sped away at almost 90 mph, police said. Goss was driving a Ford Escape, according to a report.
Police lost sight of Goss but renewed a search after the car crashed into a wooded area along Route 56 near Elizabeth Way in Center Township. Goss went into the woods and eluded searchers until about 9 p.m. Police flew in a helicopter over the area in an effort to spot him.
Goss eventually was captured, charged and entered pleas to two misdemeanors, fleeing or attempting to elude and recklessly endangering another person, as well as multiple summary counts.
He also was assessed fines and costs.