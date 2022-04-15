A former Indiana-area resident has been fined and placed on two years’ probation for two counts for which she had been charged by Indiana Borough Police Department in 2015.
Deandre D. Bumpers, 34, whose current address was listed as being the Orleans Correctional Facility in Albion, N.Y., entered guilty pleas back in 2015 to a felony count of criminal use of a communication facility and a misdemeanor count of impersonating a public servant.
She was sentenced Thursday by Indiana County Common Pleas President Judge Thomas M. Bianco.