Three sentences were reported Tuesday in Indiana County Court of Common Pleas.
Joshua J. Aukamp, 30, a resident at the State Correctional Institution at Forest in Marienville, was committed to a term of two to five years there for a felony count of possession with intent to deliver by Judge Michael T. Clark.
Clark also sentenced John C. Becker Jr., 55, of Indiana, to three to six months in Indiana County Jail for a misdemeanor count of driving under the influence.
Also Tuesday, Judge Gina R. Force sentenced Steven A. Grace, 37, of New Florence, to three months’ probation for a misdemeanor count of indirect criminal contempt.
In all three cases, costs and fines also were assessed.