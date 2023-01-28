Sentences issued Friday by Indiana County Common Pleas Court judges included:
• Matthew A. Freeman, 40, now residing in the Indiana County Jail, to 60 days to two years less a day plus costs and a fine by President Judge Thomas M. Bianco for a first-degree misdemeanor count of terroristic threats.
• Jason L. Sleasman, 41, of Blairsville, to five years’ probation with the restrictive condition of 105 consecutive days on house arrest with electronic monitoring, plus costs and a fine by Judge Michael T. Clark for a second-degree misdemeanor count of simple assault. Clark also revoked the probation handed to Sleasman for a 2020 first-degree misdemeanor count of driving under the influence.
• Roy P. Hillegass, 37, of Johnstown, was placed on two years’ probation with the restrictive condition of serving nine consecutive months on house arrest with electronic monitoring, by Judge Gina R. Force, who also assessed costs and a fine.
• Brandon M. Simmers, 45, of Indiana, was committed to the State Correctional Institution at Pine Grove for an additional 28 months to five years for a second-degree felony count of possession of contraband. He also was assessed costs and a fine by Force.
• Force also revoked three earlier sentences for retail theft and possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia handed down in 2020 and 2021 to Kelli D. Kunkle, 26, of Saltsburg, committing her to up to 12 months in Indiana County Jail, paroling her forthwith, and placing her on a new probation for one year. Costs and fines also are assessed.