Another in a long list of drug suspects from a Christmastime crackdown has been sentenced in Indiana County Court of Common Pleas.
On Monday, President Judge Thomas M. Bianco sentenced Nathan Howard Pritt, 35, of Indiana, to five years’ probation with the restrictive condition of serving 12 consecutive months on house arrest with electronic monitoring.
Pritt pleaded guilty on April 1 to a felony count of possession with intent to deliver cocaine.
He was among 15 suspects listed by Indiana County District Attorney Robert F. Manzi Jr. after a series of arrests — and attempted arrests — by the Indiana County Drug Task Force for alleged dealing in drugs that include marijuana, methamphetamine, heroin, fentanyl and cocaine.
Most of those suspects have entered pleas and been sentenced, or face charges in another county.
However, two suspects remain at large, Imani Isis Deans-Baker, 26, of Philadelphia, and Tajai Emir Mebane, 37, of Harrisburg, both on charges involving alleged cocaine distribution.
Two cases involving inmates in the state correctional system came before Indiana County Common Pleas Judge Gina R. Force on Monday.
Aaron J. Taylor, 21, from the State Correctional Institution at Pine Grove in White Township, was sentenced to 42 months to nine years, to run concurrently with his current sentence, and was assessed costs and a fine for a second-degree felony offense of possessing a controlled substance as well as contraband.
Ian C. Fischi, 20, from SCI-Somerset, was sentenced to eight months to two years less a day in Indiana County Jail for a first-degree misdemeanor offense of having weapons or implements for escape. He also was assessed costs and a fine and placed on probation for one year to run consecutively to parole.