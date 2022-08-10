Three sentences were reported Tuesday in Indiana County Court of Common Pleas.
Three sentences were reported Tuesday in Indiana County Court of Common Pleas.
April D. Foreman, 41, of Indiana, was placed on probation for a year and ordered to pay costs and fines in three cases by Judge Gina R. Force.
Foreman had pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count of indirect criminal contempt, a third-degree misdemeanor count of criminal trespass and a second-degree misdemeanor count of resisting arrest in cases processed this year, and another resisting arrest count from a 2021 case.
Before Judge Michael T. Clark, Jonathan J. Shetler, 37, who already was in Indiana County Jail, was sentenced to six months to two years less a day there and assessed costs, a fine and restitution for a second-degree misdemeanor of receiving stolen property in a 2021 case.
Also before Clark, in a revocation case dating to 2019, Travis S. Kendrick, 31, of Indiana, was committed to the county jail for 20 days to two years less a day for a second-degree misdemeanor count of driving under the influence.
Kendrick also was assessed costs and a fine.
